The NWA will return to pay-per-view in June with the “When Our Shadows Fall” pay-per-view.

It was announced today that the NWA When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view will air on Sunday, June 6 via FITE TV, from the GPB Studios in Atlanta, GA. The streaming platform currently has the event priced at $19.99.

When Our Shadows will be another afternoon pay-per-view for the NWA, beginning at 4pm ET.

This will be the second NWA pay-per-view since the company resumed operations earlier this year. Back For The Attack was held on March 21 with NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis retaining over NWA World Tag Team Champion Aron Stevens in the main event.

Matches for When Our Shadows Fall have not been announced as of this writing, but it’s believed that Aldis will face Trevor Murdoch. This pay-per-view could also mark the return of NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb, if she’s cleared to return from her knee injury.

It should be noted that the NWA’s announcement lists Deeb, Aldis, Murdoch, Stevens and his partner Kratos, NWA National Champion Chris Adonis, NWA Television Champion The Pope, Kamille, Tyrus with manager Austin Idol, Thunder Rosa, Thom Latimer, Tim Storm, Taryn Terrell and Melina as being “scheduled and ready for in-ring action.”

The announcement also noted that the hosts will be Joe Galli, Tim Storm, Velvet Sky, Kyle Davis and May Valentine.

The pay-per-view will also feature an exclusive and newly recorded song from Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder, who was asked by NWA President Billy Corgan to write a song representing the pay-per-view’s dark and ominous circus-like theme.

Corgan said in a press release, “We ask our fans from all over the globe to join us as we continue to build on the 73 years-and-counting tradition of the National Wrestling Alliance. It’s an awesome legacy to have to navigate, but as you’ve seen recently with Triller’s headline-making acquisition of FITE, the future of television and live broadcast events is in the digital sphere.”

Stay tuned for more from the NWA. Below is the Twitter announcement on the June 6 pay-per-view:

#WhenOurShadowsFall, live on PPV, June 6th at 4 PM ET.

The NWA is proud to announce a second live PPV presented exclusively on @fitetvhttps://t.co/xzkVuZf1sd pic.twitter.com/pGnpfO8XBR — NWA (@nwa) April 23, 2021

