NXT has announced details for one of its most popular yearly specials.

On this evening’s Heatwave broadcast the yellow-and-black brand revealed that the Great American Bash will air as a television special on August 6th on Syfy. This will be the Tuesday after WWE SummerSlam weekend.

The Great American Bash is BACK! See you on August 6th #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/DjA5iqQY6d — WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2024

Last year’s NXT Great American Bash was a premium live event and was headlined by Carmelo Hayes taking on Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship.