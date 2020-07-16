NXT Announces Huge Main Event For Tonight’s Show

During his in-ring interview, Keith Lee called Dominic Dijakovic out to the ring. He proceeded to heap praise upon Dijakovic, telling him that it was their series of matches that first propelled him towards the NXT championship. He then told Dijakovic that he deserved the first shot at his championship and challenged him to a match in the main event of tonight’s show.

Dijakovic reluctantly accepted and a double championship match between Keith Lee v. Dominic Dijakovic is set for tonight’s main event.

