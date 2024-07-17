An update on NXT Great American Bash.

Vic Joseph and Booker T announced on this evening’s episode that the Great American Bash special will be a two week special that begins on July 30th and ends on August 6th. The shows will run on the SyFy channel due to USA’s coverage of the 2024 Olympics.

NXT has been using the Great American Bash name since 2020. The name was coined by Dusty Rhodes and was first used in 1985.