An update on NXT Great American Bash.
Vic Joseph and Booker T announced on this evening’s episode that the Great American Bash special will be a two week special that begins on July 30th and ends on August 6th. The shows will run on the SyFy channel due to USA’s coverage of the 2024 Olympics.
#NXTGAB will be a two-week special on @SYFY starting Tuesday July, 30th! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/YXorHaNcMr
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 17, 2024
NXT has been using the Great American Bash name since 2020. The name was coined by Dusty Rhodes and was first used in 1985.