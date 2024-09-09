The action for this week’s WWE NXT is getting started early.

On Monday evening, WWE released a digital exclusive ahead of the season premiere of WWE NXT on Tuesday, September 10, as part of WWE Week on USA Network.

In the video, which was captured by the infamous “NXT Anonymous” account, Tony D’Angelo is shown meeting with a mystery person, who he pays to take out WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi.

Femi talked down to The Family member and D’Angelo associate Adrianna Rizzo on last week’s episode of WWE NXT on September 3.

