The viewership numbers are in for the August 13th episode of NXT on the USA Network.

According to PW Torch and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, the program drew 617,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.14 in the 18-49 demographic. The viewership number is up from the August 6th 543,000 but down in the key demo from last week’s 0.16 rating. The show once again took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

NXT featured Chase U winning the tag team titles in the main event, as well as Charlie Dempsey regaining the Heritage Cup Championship from Tony D’Angelo. Meanwhile, Oba Femi successfully retained the NXT North American Championship over Otis. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.