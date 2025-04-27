– WWE LFG returns with the latest new episode airing as part of WWE Superstar Suday on A&E tonight at 8/7c featuring AJ Styles and more. The official description for tonight reads as follows:

8 PM – WWE LFG – Premiere – “The Future Greats are forced to navigate a difficult task and adjust on the fly to an unexpected malfunction. Meanwhile, tensions between BJ and Cutler reach a boiling point, and one of these competitors will be sent home for good.”



9:30 PM – WWE LFG – Premiere – “As the threat of elimination hangs over their heads, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles lays down a challenge to the Future Greats; who can create a compelling nickname and live up to it in the ring?”

– Following the long-awaited WWE return of Rusev on the Raw After Mania show this past Monday night, WWE has decided it is a good time to look back at the top ten “Unforgettable Rusev Moments” on their latest installment of “WWE Top 10.”

– New on the WWE Vault YouTube channel is two hours of footage from the WWE World Tour from the early 1990s that featured Hulk Hogan vs. Randy Savage, Ultimate Warrior vs. Ted DiBiase and more. The description reads: “Go around the world with WWE, with stops in London, Paris, Tokyo and more! See Hulk Hogan defend the WWE Title against “Macho Man” Randy Savage in France, Ultimate Warrior take on The Million Dollar Man in Tokyo’s Egg Dome, plus action featuring “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, The Rockers, Bret “Hit Man” Hart and more!”

– Also new on the WWE Vault YouTube channel is the complete WCW Super Brawl VI event that featured Hulk Hogan vs. The Giant (Big Show), Randy Savage vs. Ric Flair and more. The description for the 2 hour, 45 minute event reads: “It’s a Steel Cage Match double feature as SuperBrawl returns for 1996! Hulk Hogan looks to settle the score with The Giant as he steps inside the cage with The Dungeon of Doom’s monster. In the second cage match, “Macho Man” Randy Savage defends the WCW World Championship against Ric Flair. Plus, WCW Tag Team Champions Sting & Lex Luger put their title on the line against Harlem Heat and The Road Warriors, Brian Pillman faces “Taskmaster” Kevin Sullivan in a Respect Strap Match and more!”

– WWE has released the official promotional poster for their upcoming NXT Battleground: Tampa special event on May 25, 2025.