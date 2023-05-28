Carmelo Hayes has his eyes set on the red-brand.

The current reigning NXT Champion spoke with WWE Die Woche to promote this evening’s Battleground premium live event, where he will be defending his title against Bron Breakker. During the interview, Hayes was asked about a potential main roster call-up and if there was a brand he was more interested in joining. Here is what he had to say.

I’d probably rather go to Raw (if I was called up to the main roster). I mean yeah, I’d probably go to Raw. SmackDown’s so stacked and in a good way. I think I would benefit a lot being on Raw and I think that they could benefit a lot by having me.

Hayes would later be asked about which NXT talents he thinks will make the largest impact on the main roster. The champ names several who were already called up during the recent WWE Draft.

I’d probably say Grayson Waller (is gonna make a big impact the quickest on WWE’s main roster post-NXT) and that’s not even biased. I just know his drive. I’ve been very close with him and I’ve trained closely with him and I’ve worked closely with him and I just know his passion and his drive and he has that relentless factor that I have as well. That you refuse to come in second, you refuse to accept less for yourself. He’s somebody that I see just taking the bulls by the horn and riding it all the way through, you know, given the opportunity so yeah, definitely would go with Grayson Waller but I mean, there’s a ton of talent, even Zoey Stark is killing it, J.D. McDonagh’s gonna be great, Pretty Deadly’s gonna thrive. There’s so many great talent that are up there that came from down here. I’m just super excited for them and excited to watch to see how it all plays out.

The full card for today’s NXT Battleground premium live event can be found here.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)