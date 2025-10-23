Jacy Jayne is taking recent changes to her NXT faction in stride.

The reigning NXT Women’s Champion appeared on Busted Open Radio this week to discuss how she’s handling the latest shake-up within Fatal Influence, her group on WWE NXT.

The faction recently saw Jazmyn Nyx released by WWE, leading to her being kicked out of Fatal Influence after opting not to renew her contract. In her place, Lainey Reid stepped in to join Jayne and Fallon Henley in Fatal Influence as the group’s newest member.

On this week’s NXT episode, Jayne and Reid teamed up for the first time and picked up a win over Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame, and from Jayne’s perspective, the new pairing already clicks.

“I think it’s still too soon to really say anything,” Jayne said when asked if this version of Fatal Influence is an improvement. “We had our first match, me and Lainey together, [on Tuesday]. Before that, we had had a singles match and I felt like we had great chemistry right off the bat.”

From there, Jayne would take a little shot at the recently released Jazmyn Nyx while giving praise to Lainey Reid filling her spot in Fatal Influence, referring to Reid as an “upgrade” compared to Nyx, while pointing out she doesn’t want to outright say that due to how mean it sounds.

“I definitely think Lainey is a huge … I don’t want to say upgrade because that’s so mean, but, you know, she’s definitely going to fit the part and she’s going to do a good job,” she continued. “She’s a great worker. She’s like a sponge. She listens to everything. She takes everything in really well.”

This isn’t the first time Jayne has dealt with sudden changes in her circle.

She was previously part of Toxic Attraction alongside Mandy Rose and Gigi Dolin, a group that was shaken up when Rose was unexpectedly released from WWE in 2022. For Jayne, learning to adapt has simply become part of the business.

“But, you know, I’m kind of used to new partners all the time,” Jayne stated. “This isn’t anything new to me. It’s all part of adapting. Things change all the time. This is show business. Last-minute changes, things you never thought would happen, you just have to go with the flow and figure it out as you go.”

Jacy Jayne is set to defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Tatum Paxley at NXT Halloween Havoc this Saturday. Although Paxley came up short in the tag bout on NXT, she ended the night standing tall after fending off an attack from Jayne and the rest of Fatal Influence, giving her momentum heading into the PLE showdown.

