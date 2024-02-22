The viewership numbers are in for the February 20th episode of NXT on USA.

According to WrestelNomics, the program drew 616,000 viewers and scored a 0.18 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the February 13th episode, which drew 650,000 viewers. However, the key demo number was up from last Tuesday’s 0.17 rating. It was #4 for the day behind Vanderpump Rules on Bravo and The Curse of Oak Island on the History Channel.

This episode of NXT was taped the week prior due to talent and staff traveling to Australia for this Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming.

Stay tuned.