The viewership numbers are in for the November 21st edition of NXT on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 622,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.19 in the always important 18-49 demographic. This is down 12% from the November 14th episode’s viewership, which was at 703,000. The demo rating also dropped 10% from last Tuesday’s 0.21.

NXT featured Chad Gable challenging Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup Championship, as well as NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov agreeing to face Baron Corbin at the upcoming Deadline premium live event.

