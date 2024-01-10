The viewership numbers are in for the January 9th edition of NXT on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 722,000 viewers and scored a 0.21 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the January 2nd episode, which drew 768,000 viewers and scored a 0.25 in the key demo.

NXT featured Oba Femi cashing in his NXT Breakout Tournament contract on Dragon Lee and becoming the new NXT North American Champion. Elsewhere on NXT, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin were victorious in the Dusty Rhodes Classic.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.