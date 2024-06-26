The viewership numbers are in for the June 25th episode of NXT on USA.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, NXT drew 611,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.18 in the 18-49 demographic. This way down from the June 18th episode, which drew 724,000 viewers and scored a 0.26 in the key demo. The show took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On the show three new matchups for NXT Heatwave were announced. You can find the latest lineup for the show here. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.