The viewership numbers are in for the November 14th episode of NXT on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode was watched by 703,000 viewers overnight, a decrease of 11% compared to the November 4th episode of 794,000. NXT scored a rating of 0.21 in the 18-49 demographic, which was also down from last Tuesday’s 0.26. The show featured Baron Corbin and Dominik Mysterio forming an alliance, as well as several matches for the Iron Survivor Challenge.

