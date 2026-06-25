Some final details have emerged for this weekend’s WWE NXT: The Great American Bash.

WWE has officially confirmed the match order for the special event, with NXT General Manager Robert Stone announcing that the NXT Women’s Championship match between Lola Vice and Kendal Grey will close out Sunday’s show at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Meanwhile, the NXT Championship bout between Naraku and Tony D’Angelo has been slotted as the opening contest, kicking off the CW Network broadcast when the show goes live at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The Great American Bash is part of one of the busiest weekends on the pro wrestling calendar. Sunday’s event takes place on June 28 and is sandwiched between several major shows, with TNA Slammiversary, AEW Forbidden Door and WWE Night of Champions all taking place across Saturday and Sunday.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for live WWE NXT: The Great American Bash Results coverage.