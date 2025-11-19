WWE is taping two episodes of NXT this evening.

In addition to the live episode of NXT Gold Rush Week 1 tonight on The CW Network from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, next week’s show will also be taped tonight.

In fact, some of the matches were taped prior to the start of tonight’s live episode.

Those were the following:

* Jackson Drake defeated Sean Legacy to retain the WWE EVOLVE title.

* Kendal Grey defeated Lainey Reid to retain the WWE EVOLVE Women’s title.

* Mylee Borne defeated Trick Williams to qualify for the Iron Survivor Match.

In another interesting note from tonight’s double NXT Gold Rush taping in NYC, multiple TNA Wrestling names are in the house.

According to one source, TNA President Carlos Silva and TNA executive and wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer are among those from TNA that are backstage at The Theater at Madison Square Garden for the show this evening.

TNA has been running their weekly shows from the old NXT stomping grounds of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida this week.

