A packed weekend on the professional wrestling calendar just became even more crowded.

With AEW Forbidden Door and TNA Slammiversary already scheduled for Sunday, June 28, WWE has now confirmed that NXT Great American Bash will also take place that same day, setting up a unique scenario with three major wrestling events happening within hours of one another.

The stacked weekend will actually begin the night before, as WWE presents Night of Champions from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 27.

As things currently stand, NXT Great American Bash and AEW Forbidden Door are slated to go head-to-head. Both events are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern on June 28, while TNA Slammiversary is set for a 3 p.m. Eastern start time and will avoid direct competition with the evening broadcasts.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for NXT, as Great American Bash will be the first NXT Premium Live Event to air live on The CW under the company’s new multi-year agreement with the network. The CW already serves as the weekly home of NXT television, but the partnership is now expanding to include live PLE broadcasts as well.

NXT Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels addressed the announcement and confirmed the special start time for the event.

“Everybody’s been asking me, ‘When is the first PLE on The CW Network?’ Well, that’s what this announcement is for. June 28, CW Network and NXT are going to bring you Great American Bash,” NXT boss Shawn Michaels announced. “This partnership is moving forward and the Great American Bash on June 28 will have a special start time of 7 p.m.”

One notable detail left out of the announcement was the event location, as WWE did not reveal where Great American Bash will be held.

With Forbidden Door and Great American Bash sharing the same start time and Slammiversary taking place earlier in the day, wrestling fans will have plenty of viewing options during what is shaping up to be one of the busiest weekends of the year.

Excited to finally share this one.@WWENXT and @TheCW present The Great American Bash Sunday, June 28 at 7e/4p. See you tonight for #WWENXT at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/iFbEGgm8wl — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 2, 2026