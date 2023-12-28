The viewership numbers are in for the December 26th edition of NXT on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 670,000 average viewers, an increase of 5% from the December 19th episode of 641,000. They scored a rating of 0.19 in the 18-49 demographic, which was up 12% from the previous weeks 0.17 demo rating. This show was taped due to the holiday season.

The show featured former two-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker battling Nathan Frazier, as well as several bouts in the Heritage Cup and the Breakout Tournament.

