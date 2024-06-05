The viewership numbers are in for the June 4th episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 768,000 viewers and scored a 0.22 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up from the May 28th episode, which drew 703,000 viewers, but the key demo was down from the previous Tuesday’s 0.24 rating. The show took place at the Performance Center and was the final program ahead of this Sunday’s Battleground premium live event in Las Vegas.

NXT featured Ethan Page challenging Trick Williams for the NXT Championship, Natalya Neidhart battling Izzi Dame, Tony D’Angelo defending the Heritage Cup Championship and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming.

