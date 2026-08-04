As part of WWE’s SummerSlam week tryout in Minneapolis, NXT head writer Johnny Russo offered aspiring wrestlers some insight into what the company looks for when evaluating promos.

WWE recently released a behind-the-scenes video from the tryout, which featured a number of independent wrestlers and athletes. During one of the sessions, Russo addressed the group and highlighted several common mistakes he sees from talent cutting promos, stressing the importance of sounding natural and authentic.

“A couple of things that I see that a bunch of people do,” Russo said. “Don’t talk in phrases, talk in complete sentences. ‘[Robotic cadence] So…when…I…talk…like…this, I…don’t…sound…like…a…real…person.’ Just talk normally.

“Don’t ask questions, no one’s answering. ‘Hey guys, you want to know something?’ No one says anything and you continue. Don’t ask questions, just say what you gotta say.”

Russo also encouraged the talent to avoid relying on generic lines that fail to separate them from everyone else auditioning.

“Don’t be generic. I heard a lot of generic stuff. ‘I want to be the best I can be. This is my dream. I work hard.’ How is that unique to you? Everyone’s journey is different. No one person is the same — even the tag team, you guys have a different story and journey. How does that make you different?”

Russo also addressed the use of body language during promos, explaining that movement is perfectly acceptable as long as it complements what is being said rather than distracting from it. He noted that pacing around awkwardly can take the audience’s focus away from the promo itself.