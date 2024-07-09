This past Sunday NXT held its Heatwave premium live event from the ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The show saw All Ego Ethan Page capture the NXT Championship in the main event, while all the remaining champions successfully defended their titles.

Fightful Select reports today that NXT officials are “over the moon” about the reception to Heatwave. Fans and analyst have been sharing praise for the event, with some even calling it the show of the weekend over WWE Money In The Bank. The report also mentions that fans of the yellow-and-black brand should expect more crossovers, with the idea being that NXT will keep up its momentum as it prepares to move to the CW this fall.

What did you think of NXT Heatwave? Give your thoughts in the comments below.