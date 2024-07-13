Last night WWE NXT held a house show event from the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida. Below are the full results to that show courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com.

-NXT North American Title: Oba Femi (c) defeats Duke Hudson

-NXT Women’s Title: Roxanne Perez (c) defeats Lash Legend

-Fallon Henley / Jazmyn Nyx / Jacy Jayne defeat Karmen Petrovic / Thea Hail / Kelani Jordan

-Tony D’Angelo and Luca Crusifino defeat Dion Lennox and Uriah Connors

-NXT Tag Team Title: Nathan Frazer and Axiom (c) defeat Gallus : Joe Coffey and Wolfgang

-Je’Von Evans defeats Mark Coffey

-Jakara Jackson defeats Kendall Gray

-Eddy Thorpe defeats Lexis King Via D.Q.

-Brinley Reece and Tatum Paxley defeat Ajiea Lee Hargrave and Destinee Brown

-Chase U: Andre Chase / Ridge Holland / Riley Osborne defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew : Charlie Dempsey / Myles Borne / Tavion Heights