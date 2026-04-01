– WWE apparently experienced issues with NXT on CW this week. The official WWE NXT account posted the following on X:

“For those being preempted in a few of our markets make sure to catch the show after or on the CW app tomorrow.”

For those being preempted in a few of our markets make sure to catch the show after or on the CW app tomorrow. — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 1, 2026

– Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker and Tegan Nox from TNA vs. Candice LeRae from SmackDown in a WWE Speed Women’s Title First Round Tournament match was announced for next week’s post-Stand & Deliver episode of NXT on CW.

– Robert Stone announced that Eli Knight, Shiloh Hill, Hank & Tank, and Wren Sinclair will face off against Birthright in the preshow of Stand & Deliver.

– Blake Monroe vs. Tatum Paxley for the Women’s North American title was announced for NXT Stand & Deliver in St. Louis, MO. this Saturday.

– Featured below is the updated full lineup for NXT Stand & Deliver: St. Louis:

* Pre-Show: Shiloh Hill, Wren Sinclair, Eli Knight, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Birthright (Arianna Grace, Charlie Dempsey, Uriah Connors, Lexis King & Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo)

* NXT Tag Team Championship: Vanity Project (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) (c) (w/ Jackson Drake) vs. Los Americanos (Bravo Americano & Rayo Americano)

* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Blake Monroe

* Sol Ruca vs. ZARIA

* NXT North American Championship: Myles Borne (c) vs. Johnny Gargano (w/ Candice LeRae)

* Sexyy Red appearance

* NXT Women’s Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. TBD

* NXT Championship — Fatal 4-Way Match: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Ricky Saints vs. Tony D’Angelo vs. Ethan Page

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 3/31/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT Results, and again on 4/7 for live NXT Stand & Deliver Results coverage.