A big update for WWE NXT fans in the United Kingdom.

METRO reports that NXT will be leaving TNT Sports and will only be available to U.K. fans on the WWE network, which cost £9.99 a month. This is for NXT only and does not affect WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown.

The viewership numbers for the December 26th episode of NXT on USA dropped this morning and showed an increase in viewership and demo ratings. You can read our full report here.

NXT will be leaving USA in 2024 and begin airing on The CW.