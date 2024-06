Ahead of this evening’s edition of WWE NXT from the Performance Center an episode of NXT Level Up was taped. SPOILERS BELOW.

-Byron Saxton and Blake Howard were the commentators for the taping.

-Tank Ledger defeated Tavion Heights.

-Adrianna Rizzo defeated Wren Sinclair. Stacks & Luca were in Rizzo’s corner.

-Chase U (Duke Hudson & Riley Osborne) defeated Javier Bernal & Drake Morreaux

(H/T PW Insider)