As is the norm each week, this week’s episode of NXT Level Up was taped right before NXT went live on USA Network. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider:

Ivy Nile def. Kiyah Saint

Axiom def. Riley Osborne

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe def. Boa and Dante Chen

Nathan Frazer def. Tavion Heights

NXT Level Up airs every Friday at 10/9c on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere.