Tonight WWE NXT held a house show event from the Tom Fellow Community Center in Davenport, Florida. Below are the full results to that event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com.

-Je’Von Evans defeated Anthony Luke

-Lainey Reid defeated Zena Sterling

-Eddy Thorpe defeated Shiloh Hill

-Tatum Paxley defeats Layla Diggs

-Duke Hudson (with Thea Hail) defeated Wolfgang via DQ due to interference

-Tony D’Angelo / Channing Lorenzo / Luca Crusifino (with Adrianna Rizzo) defeated Uriah Connors / Joshua Black / Antoine Frazer

-Adriana Rizzo (with the Family) defeated Stevie Turner

-Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe defeated BJ Ray and Kale Dixon

-Izzi Dame defeated Wren Sinclair

– Wolfgang / Mark and Joe Coffey defeat Chase U: Andre Chase / Duke Hudson / Ridge Holland (with Thea Hail)