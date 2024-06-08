Tonight WWE NXT held a house show event from the Tom Fellow Community Center in Davenport, Florida. Below are the full results to that event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com.
-Je’Von Evans defeated Anthony Luke
-Lainey Reid defeated Zena Sterling
-Eddy Thorpe defeated Shiloh Hill
-Tatum Paxley defeats Layla Diggs
-Duke Hudson (with Thea Hail) defeated Wolfgang via DQ due to interference
-Tony D’Angelo / Channing Lorenzo / Luca Crusifino (with Adrianna Rizzo) defeated Uriah Connors / Joshua Black / Antoine Frazer
-Adriana Rizzo (with the Family) defeated Stevie Turner
-Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe defeated BJ Ray and Kale Dixon
-Izzi Dame defeated Wren Sinclair
– Wolfgang / Mark and Joe Coffey defeat Chase U: Andre Chase / Duke Hudson / Ridge Holland (with Thea Hail)