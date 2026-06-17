WWE confirmed that several Monday Night Raw stars will be joining the upcoming NXT live event tour. Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Grayson Waller are all scheduled to appear during the three-show run, which kicks off on June 18 in Pikeville, Kentucky, continues on June 19 in Corbin, Kentucky, and wraps up on June 20 in Evansville, Indiana.

The road to NXT Great American Bash also became clearer on Tuesday night.

A singles bout between Tavion Heights and Jackson Drake was held to determine the next challenger for Myles Borne’s NXT North American Championship at the premium live event. After a competitive contest, Heights scored the victory to punch his ticket to Great American Bash and secure a title opportunity against Borne.

The North American Championship showdown joins two previously announced title matches for the June 28 special in Orlando, Florida. NXT World Champion Tony D’Angelo is set to defend against NARAKU, while NXT Women’s World Champion Lola Vice will put her title on the line against Kendal Grey.

Also added to the 6/28 NXT Great American Bash special event at the WWE Performance Center in “The Sunshine State” is a one-on-one bout with Saquon Shugars vs. Dion Lennox.

Elsewhere on the show, the WWE Speed Title Tournament continued with two first-round matches.

Izzi Dame advanced in the tournament by defeating Thea Hail, while Arianna Grace also moved on after picking up a victory over Layla Diggs. Both women now advance to the next stage of the ongoing tournament as the field continues to narrow.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 6/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.