The NXT No Mercy card begins to take shape.

The yellow-and-black brand announced several title matchups for the premium live event, which takes place on September 1st from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. This includes Ethan Page defending against Joe Hendry, Roxanne Perez defending against Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan defending Wendy Choo, Chase U facing Nathan Frazier & Axiom in a tag title rematch and Oba Femi defending against Tony D’Angelo.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NO MERCY:

NXT Championship Match:

Ethan Page (c) vs. Joe Hendry

NXT Women’s Championship Match:

Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Jaida Parker

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match:

Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wendy Choo

NXT North American Championship Match:

Oba Femi (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo

NXT Tag Team Championship Match:

Chase U (c) vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazier