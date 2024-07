WWE NXT has announced an early lineup for the July 16th episode of television on the USA network. Check it out below.

-Oba Femi vs. Duke Hudson for the NXT North American Championship

-Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans (if Evans is cleared)

-The Rascalz (Wes Lee, Trey Miguel, & Zachary Wentz) vs. Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, & Wolfgang)