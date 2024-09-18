Next week’s episode of WWE NXT is a stacked show.

During the September 17 installment of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, multiple matches and segments were announced for the show next Tuesday night.

Featured below is the currently advertised lineup for the 9/24 show in Orlando, FL.

* Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne

* The Grayson Waller Effect with A-Town Down Under & Fraxiom

* Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wren Sinclair (NXT Women’s North American Title)

* NXT on CW Press Conference: Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, and Zachary Wentz

