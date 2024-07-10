The viewership numbers are in for the July 9th edition of NXT on USA.

According to PW Torch, the yellow-and-black brand drew 656,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.24 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up in both categories from the July 2nd episode, which drew 542,000 viewers and scored a 0.15 in the key demo. The show took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

NXT featured a huge TNA crossover, including the reunion of The Rascalz and top superstar Joe Hendry teaming up with Trick Williams to battle Shawn Spears and new NXT Champion Ethan Page in the main event. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.