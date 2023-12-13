The viewership numbers are in for the December 12th edition of NXT on USA.

According to Jed I. Goodman on X (Twitter), the program drew 678,000 average viewers, a rise from the December 5th episode that only had 626,000 viewers. They scored a rating of 0.18 in the always important 18-49 demographics, which was actually slightly down from last Tuesday’s 0.19 demo number.

This episode of NXT featured Dragon Lee defending the North American Championship against Tyler Bate, as well as NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov having a face-off with Carmelo Hayes.

