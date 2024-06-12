The viewership numbers are in for the June 11th episode of NXT on the USA network.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 718,000 viewers and scored a 0.22 in the 18-49 demographic. The viewership is down from the June 4th episode, which drew 768,000 viewers, but the demo rating was roughly the exact same. The show took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

NXT featured Shawn Spears taking on Je’Von Evans, a Singapore Cane match, an a special appearance from WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.