The viewership numbers are in for the January 30th edition of NXT on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 648,000 viewers overnight, an increase of 1% from the January 23rd episode’s 642,000 viewers. It scored a rating of 0.18 in the 18-49 demographic, which was actually down from last Tuesday’s 0.19 key demo number.

This was NXT’s final episode of television before this Saturday’s Vengeance Day Premium Live event. The latest card for that show can be found here. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates from all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.