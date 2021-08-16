According to Fightful Select, NXT will be returning to the taping format for their program on USA, and will no longer be running their episodes live.

The report reveals that the yellow-and-black brand will begin this method after next weekend’s Takeover 36 pay per view, with tapings taking place on Monday and Tuesday. This is the same format NXT had used prior to going live on the USA network back in 2019 exactly two weeks prior to AEW Dynamite premiering.

The publication adds that more changes may be in store, especially after word spread that the brand is going back to their developmental roots and will no longer be looking for established stars.

