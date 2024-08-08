TNA has announced a new matchup for the August 8th episode of Impact!

NXT star Dante Chen will be in action against Zachary Wentz and KC Navarro on the show.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AUGUST 8TH TNA IMPACT!

-Jordynne Grace defends the TNA Knockouts World Championship in an open challenge

-Joe Hendry vs. Wolfgang

-KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

-Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven vs. Jake Something in an Ultimate X Qualifier

-KC Navarro vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Dante Chen in an Ultimate X Qualifier

-The fallout of PCO and Steph De Lander’s wedding

-TNA Bound For Glory location announcement