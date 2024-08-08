TNA has announced a new matchup for the August 8th episode of Impact!
NXT star Dante Chen will be in action against Zachary Wentz and KC Navarro on the show.
The Ultimate X match returns at #TNAEmergence! Don’t miss @SpeedballBailey vs. @trentseven vs. @JakeSomething_ and @ZacharyWentz vs. @KCwrestles vs. @WWENXT's @DanteChenWWE in qualifying matches TONIGHT at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/7WQB11q7rC
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 8, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR AUGUST 8TH TNA IMPACT!
-Jordynne Grace defends the TNA Knockouts World Championship in an open challenge
-Joe Hendry vs. Wolfgang
-KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham
-Mike Bailey vs. Trent Seven vs. Jake Something in an Ultimate X Qualifier
-KC Navarro vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Dante Chen in an Ultimate X Qualifier
-The fallout of PCO and Steph De Lander’s wedding
-TNA Bound For Glory location announcement