NXT star Aturo Ruas issued a short statement on his Twitter earlier today announcing that he’s had successful surgery following an injury suffered in November, and is already on a path of recovery.

Ruas writes, “The surgery was successful now it’s time to heal and comeback stronger. For a warrior there will only be victory with a good fight and glory with honor.”

While the exact injury Ruas suffered is unknown, it happened while working a matchup against former IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion KUSHIDA on NXT. WWE listed him as being out due to damage to his biceps, and that he would be undergoing an MRI.

See his tweet below.