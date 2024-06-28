An NXT star is backstage ahead of tonight’s WWE SmackDown from the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City.

According to PW Insider, Nathan Frazer is that star, who will most likely be taping content for WWE Speed. Frazer recently defeated Akira Tozawa on the social media only program, and is set to face Xavier Woods in the next round of the ongoing tournament. The winner of that match challenges Andrade El Idolo for the WWE Speed Championship.

On tap for tonight’s live two-hour WWE on FOX prime time blue brand program is three qualifying matches for the WWE Money In The Bank ladder matches scheduled for the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event on July 6 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Santos Escobar is scheduled as the men’s qualifier bout, while Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae vs. Jade Cargill and Naomi vs. Blair Davenport vs. Indi Hartwell are set for the women’s qualifiers.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony with Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman.