Ashante “Thee” Adonis found himself quite literally dropped by Karmen Petrovic on WWE NXT — and he’s not handling it well.

During Tuesday night’s show, Ashante secured Petrovic a shot at the Women’s North American Championship, though he failed to give her much time to prepare. He even referred to it as their title match.

After the bout, Ashante approached Petrovic backstage, but when she tried to walk away, he grabbed her arm — prompting her to spin around and drop him with a vicious roundhouse kick.

Ashante later took to Twitter to vent his frustrations, firing off on Petrovic. He wrote,

“Guess What Baby Girl, I Wanted You But I Never Needed You. My Homie Told Me You Aint The One. I Went Out Of My Way To Focus On One Girl, YOU, And You Just Showed Me Why I Need 10.

You Never Fully Committed. You Gave Me THAT WEAK ASS KISS And I Shoulda Known Right There. You Stay Not Answering My calls, Stay Leaving Me On Delivered, Well Guess What, Now Imma Deliver Myself To Another. Actually A Few Of Them. I Got A Roster. Your Trial Has Ended!

@karmen_wwe”

Mark Henry believes the partnership between WWE and TNA should be more beneficial for TNA. While the two promotions have been collaborating for some time, Henry expressed on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast that TNA hasn’t gained enough from the relationship. He said,

“I think that TNA needs to get more and I think that can happen. You see a match with Moose and Oba Femi, it’s going to be Oba Femi. You see a match with Joe Hendry, he’s the only one that’s getting the love.”

He added, “It’s got to go back and forth — ‘you win one, I win one, let’s have the rubber match.’”

Through the WWE-TNA relationship, Joe Hendry notably appeared at WrestleMania 41, where he faced Randy Orton on the second night of the event.