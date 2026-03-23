Another WWE couple has officially made things permanent.

WWE NXT Superstar Hank Walker is now a married man, as the former NXT Tag Team Champion recently tied the knot with his partner, Natalie Harris.

The couple exchanged vows during a private ceremony held on March 21, 2026, with several WWE Superstars reportedly in attendance to celebrate the occasion.

While Walker and Harris have yet to publicly release any photos from their big day, glimpses of the wedding have surfaced online thanks to fellow NXT talents.

Roxanne Perez and Stevie Turner both took to social media to share moments from the ceremony, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the festivities.

In an Instagram Story, Perez revealed that the newlyweds were seen cutting their wedding cake together as guests cheered them on.

A special moment.

Perez also posted additional photos highlighting her own look for the event, along with images of Walker and Harris enjoying their celebration as the center of attention on their big day.

Congratulations goes out to the happy couple on their nuptials.