During today’s 2025 WWE Royal Rumble kickoff show, Cody Rhodes and Michael Cole did a little crowd surfing. You can check out a video of the moment below:

Also at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble kickoff show, Triple H joked that he, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels should face off in a Triple Threat Wheelchair On A Pole match after he was surprised with his 2025 Hall of Fame induction announcement. You can check out a video of that below:

Tyrese Haliburton was in attendance at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble kickoff show, as you can see below:

Rey Mysterio appeared at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble kickoff show and announced that he’d be dedicating his match to the late Eddie Guerrero. You can check out his brief promo below:

Fightful Select is reporting that Roxanne Perez is in town for Royal Rumble weekend. As of this writing, there’s no word on if she’ll be in the women’s Royal Rumble match.

Earlier this week, Asuka took to Twitter to plead with fans to not have romantic feelings for her. She wrote,

“Please don’t have romantic feelings for me. It’s meaningless—100% pointless.

“I’ve been feeling in danger recently. I’ve already consulted the police. At this rate, even if fans approach me at the airport or in the city, I will feel the possibility that something might happen, and it will scare me, making me unable to respond.

“I absolutely reject any romantic or personal approaches toward me. There is absolutely no possibility for others to interfere in my private life.”

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Asuka informed fans that WWE and TKO are taking action to protect her.

WWE and TKO are taking action to protect me. I appreciate it. — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 31, 2025

CM Punk was a guest on today’s edition of “The Pat McAfee Show” to comment a variety of topics, including his plans to potentially write a book.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On potentially writing a book: “I’m going to write a book someday. I don’t know when. I’m just going to tell the story. In 93, I started rolling around in backyards with my friends.”

On if he wrestled on trampolines during the backyard days: “No, we weren’t that smart. We also weren’t that rich. We had no trampoline. We just used the ground, and one year, we borrowed some materials from various construction sites in and around the Chicagoland area and built a ring. In 97, I think we bought a wrestling ring. Bought an old wrestling ring from some guy in Texas and started running shows. We were very outlaw. Around 98-99, there was a wrestling school. ‘Oh, you actually have to learn how to do this? Interesting.’ It was shocking to me. It’s not like there is a pro wrestling program in school. There is football, there is wrestling and all kinds of sports. The rest is history. They beat the crap out of me for being a backyard kid, and I earned my stripes.”