WWE NXT Battleground 2025 kicked off with a high-stakes clash for the Women’s North American Championship as Kelani Jordan challenged reigning champion Sol Ruca.

This marked the second pay-per-view encounter between the two, with their previous meeting taking place at Heatwave in the summer of 2024.

Midway through the match, Ruca’s ally, ZARIA, was ejected from ringside after the referee caught her interfering on Ruca’s behalf.

In the end, Ruca sealed her first title defense by delivering a devastating top-rope inverted Sol Snatcher to put Jordan away.

AAA stars Dalys and Chik Tormenta were spotted backstage at NXT Battleground, where they met with NXT General Manager Ava. The two luchadoras recently teamed up at AAA events earlier this May.

Their appearance comes ahead of the upcoming Worlds Collide event, set for June 7, which will feature top talent from WWE, NXT, and AAA.

During Saturday night’s NXT Battleground pay-per-view event, cameras cut backstage where Sarah Schreiber was standing alongside TNA star Mike Santana.

Santana made it clear that he’s got his sights set on the TNA World Championship, stating that he’ll be keeping a close eye on the Battleground main event between Trick Williams and reigning champion Joe Hendry.

The interview was soon interrupted by the No Quarter Catch Crew — Charlie Dempsey, Wren Sinclair, and Tavion Heights. After a tense exchange, Heights stepped forward and challenged Santana to a match. Santana accepted, and the bout is now set for this week’s episode of NXT TV.

The match will mark Mike Santana’s official in-ring debut for WWE.

At NXT Battleground 2025, a six-man tag team match featured The Culling — Shawn Spears, Niko Vance, and Brooks Jensen — facing off against Josh Briggs and the NXT Tag Team Champions, Hank and Tank. The hard-fought contest ended with Briggs, Hank, and Tank picking up the win, as Tank scored the pinfall over Jensen.

However, the celebration was short-lived. After the match, Vance dragged Briggs out of the ring, prompting The Culling to ambush the victorious trio. Shawn Spears called for a steel chair, directing Izzi Dame to bring it to him. As she attempted to pass it into the ring, she met resistance — someone was holding the other end.

The camera revealed Yoshiki Inamura, who made a surprise return. Inamura stormed the ring, chair in hand, and helped Briggs, Hank, and Tank fend off The Culling.

Earlier this month, Inamura had announced he was finishing up his time with NXT to return to Japan. Now, he’s back and reunited with Josh Briggs, rekindling their tag team partnership.

It was officially confirmed that Ricky Saints will defend his North American Championship against Ethan Page on the May 27th episode of NXT on The CW.

During NXT Battleground, Ethan Page was interviewed about the upcoming title match. While speaking, he was approached by NXT General Manager Ava, who informed him that his match with Saints will be kicking off the show.

Ava also announced that the winner of the Saints vs. Page match will go on to defend the North American Title at WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide on June 7th.

The Saints vs. Page championship clash is set to take place alongside Tavion Heights vs. TNA’s Mike Santana on the May 27th edition of NXT.

The simmering tension within The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Adriana Rizzo, and Luca Crusifino) finally exploded at NXT Battleground, following Stacks’ shocking betrayal at Stand & Deliver.

In a heated showdown, Stacks confronted the consequences of turning his back on D’Angelo. Mid-match, Stacks expressed regret, apologizing to his former mentor. But D’Angelo, stone-faced, delivered a cold response: “You made your bed, now lie in it.”

As the action intensified, Luca Crusifino appeared at ringside, locking eyes with D’Angelo while Stacks lay prone in the ring. Seizing the distraction, Stacks struck with a low blow from behind and followed it with a vicious running knee to steal the win.

Stacks exited solo, leaving behind a scene of fractured loyalty. Crusifino entered the ring, seemingly extending an olive branch to D’Angelo. But the Don wasn’t ready to forgive — he rejected the gesture and walked away without a word, leaving Crusifino standing alone.

The Family, once united, now lies in ruins.