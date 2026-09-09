Jaida Parker is happy to see her former O.T.M. allies getting an opportunity on WWE’s main roster.

Following her NXT Women’s Championship match on the September 8 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, Parker appeared on Busted Open After Dark with Bully Ray.

During the discussion, Parker was asked about Bronco Nima and Lucien Price making the move to the main roster, where they have been paired with Royce Keys.

“Hell yeah, I am so proud of them. I am so proud of those boys,” Parker said. “They took me in, to be honest with you. They took Jaida Parker in from the get-go. So, just seeing them evolve and then when I saw them on TV, I was like, ‘Hell yeah! They deserve that.’”

Parker noted that while Nima and Price may not have received many opportunities during their time in NXT, she believes their work ethic has prepared them for what comes next.

“Even though they didn’t get that many opportunities down here, it’s okay. It is okay. They busted their asses day in and day out, and them the type of boys, you’re not gonna take anything from them, because they came from nothing. They have nothing to lose. So I’m excited for them.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Parker was asked whether watching her peers reach WWE’s main roster provides additional motivation for her own career.

“1,000 percent,” Parker responded. “1,000 percent because I feel as if I’m in the ring with you — me and Lola [Vice] have had banger matches, and I know if I can go toe to toe with you, it’s only a matter of time before I get the call.”

Parker added that she remains focused on improving while supporting those around her who receive opportunities before she does.

“I just put it in God’s hands. It’s okay. All I can do is get better and it’s okay to clap for your friends and clap for your peers, even if they get something that you want.”

She continued, “So I always have to do that. I’m like, it’s cool. It is cool because my time is coming, because I’m undeniable.”