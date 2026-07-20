Jasper Troy appears to have his next destination lined up within WWE.

According to one source, the former WWE Speed Champion and inaugural WWE LFG Season 1 winner is expected to compete on an upcoming episode of WWE EVOLVE.

Troy has seen his profile rise significantly over the past year after winning the first season of WWE LFG, a victory that led to consistent appearances on NXT television. He later added to his résumé by capturing the WWE Speed Championship before eventually dropping the title.

Despite becoming a regular face on NXT programming, Troy has not wrestled on the brand since his June 2026 matchup against Dion Lennox.

(H/T: False Finish HQ)