– WWE NXT was well-represented on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. During the February 27, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Thursday night program, Oro Mensah competed in the opening match on the show, losing in singles action to Mike Santana.

– Later in the show, WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade attacked TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich while she was talking about Tessa Blanchard in a backstage interview with Gia Miller. Jade told Slamovich she shouldn’t be focused on Blanchard when she is the one who is going to take her title at TNA Sacrifice 2025.

– Speaking of Blanchard, the daughter of WWE Hall of Fame legend and former Four Horsemen member Tully Blanchard competed in her first match on TNA iMPACT since 2020 on Thursday night. Blanchard defeated Kelsey Heather in singles action in a squash match victory. Later in the show, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella walked up as Blanchard was bullying Lei Ying Lee backstage. He would go on to announce Blanchard vs. Lee for TNA Sacrifice 2025.

– Also announced for TNA Sacrifice 2025 is a Street Fight with TNA Digital Media Champion Mance Warner going one-on-one against Sami Callihan. The two had a match on the 2/27 TNA iMPACT, but it ended up getting thrown out when they blatantly used a steel chair and ended up in a wild brawl that security struggled to break up.

– Spitfire duo Jody Threat and Dani Luna successfully retained their TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships with a victory over Ash & Heather By Elegance during the 2/27 TNA iMPACT show. With the win, Ash & Heather By Elegance must now be the personal concierge for the tag-team title-toting tandem.

– In another WWE NXT appearance on the 2/27 TNA iMPACT show, WWE NXT trio Wes Lee came out to do commentary with Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe during a match between Frankie Kazarian and Ace Austin. The trio attacked Austin afterwards, only for The Rascalz duo of Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel to run out and make the save.

– Finally, WWE NXT was represented again in the main event of this week’s TNA iMPACT, as WWE NXT World Champion Oba Femi and TNA World Tag-Team Champions The Hardys teamed up, in a losing effort, against The System trio of TNA X-Division Champion Moose, Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards. The finish saw The Colons, who appear to have aligned with The System, run out and get involved.

– After the match, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella came out and announced Moose vs. Jeff Hardy in a Ladder Match for the TNA X-Division Championship at TNA Sacrifice 2025. Also announced for the upcoming TNA Wrestling pay-per-view is The System & The Colons vs. Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy and three mystery partners of their choosing that have yet to be announced.

– Finally, announced for the March 4 episode of TNA iMPACT were the following matches:

* Mike Santana vs. John Skyler

* The Northern Armory vs. Ace Austin & The Rascalz

* Xia Brookside vs. Savannah Evans

* We will hear from NXT Champion Oba Femi

* The Hardys vs. The Colons

