According to PW Insider, several stars from NXT were present backstage during last night’s WWE SmackDown, which took place at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

The report reveals that Cora Jade, Dexter Lumis, and former NXT women’s tag champion Dakota Kai were the stars in question at the show. There is no indication if these three are receiving a call-up, or if they were just attending the show as guests.

SmackDown featured a main event of Universal champion Roman Reigns taking on King Xavier Woods. You can check out full results to the show from our recap here.