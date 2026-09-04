Jasper Troy is reportedly no longer with WWE.

Speculation about Troy’s status began after he took to social media and simply posted, “30 days,” seemingly referencing the length of his non-compete period (see post below).

An additional report has since confirmed that Troy has been released by WWE and is expected to become a free agent once the 30-day period expires.

Troy had been part of the NXT roster, although his most recent WWE match took place on the August 27 episode of WWE Main Event, where he suffered a loss to Akira Tozawa.

His final NXT match came on June 9, when he was defeated by Dion Lennox.

A former WWE Speed Champion, Troy signed with WWE in 2022 before making his in-ring debut the following year.

30 Days🖤 — JASPER TROY (@jaspertroywwe) September 4, 2026

(H/T: PWInsider)