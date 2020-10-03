According to PW Insider, tomorrow’s NXT Takeover special will be available to order on traditional pay per view for the first time ever. The report notes that the show is airing on Verizon Fios for $54.99, but pricing could vary based on the pay per view provider.

Former NXT champion Karrion Kross took to Twitter alerting the yellow-and-black brand that he will be keeping an eye on tomorrow’s event. He writes, “Tomorrow, We will be watching.”

Kross was forced to relinquish the championship on the first episode of NXT on USA after Takeover XXX due to an injury suffered in his bout against Keith Lee. Last report said he would be out a minimum of 6-8 months.