The NXT World Championship main event for the first WWE NXT premium live event of the year has been announced.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, Ilja Dragunov made his return.

The WWE NXT World Champion approached Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes backstage after their first-round victory in the ongoing Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament. He apologized for not being medically cleared last week but says he is now, and tells him their title match is on for NXT Vengeance Day 2024.

As he walked off, Hayes was upset with Trick because if they make it to the finals of the Dusty Classic, that match will also be at the NXT Vengeance Day 2024 PLE.

Also set for NXT Vengeance Day 2024 on February 4 is Oba Femi vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American title, Lyra Valkyria will defend her NXT Women’s title and the finals of the 2024 Dusty Classic Tournament will take place.